India says soldiers killed on disputed Himalayan border with China

Three members of India’s armed forces have been killed in a “violent face-off” with Chinese soldiers on their disputed Himalayan border, raising tensions in the already volatile region.



The deaths are the first loss of life in the border area in at least 45 years, and come amid a renewed dispute between the two countries in recent weeks. Indian and Chinese soldiers, who often do not carry weapons in the area to avoid escalating conflicts, have brawled, detained each other and deployed forces and equipment in the western Himalayas in recent weeks.



“During the de-escalation process under way in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday [Monday] night with casualties on both sides,” the Indian army said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon Delhi-time. “The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers.”









It said “senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation”.

Tensions between the two sides had been escalating since late April, after China’s encroachment into disputed territory along the Line Of Actual Control (LAC) had taken India off-guard. Several violent skirmishes had broken out between soldiers in key border areas, but on 6 June there was a meeting of senior Indian and Chinese military commanders and a commitment to disengagement was made on both sides.

However, tensions remained high as Chinese troops had still not withdrawn from certain areas of disputed territory, including Galwan Valley. The fatal clashes on Monday night took place at Patrolling Point 14 at the Galwan Valley, when an Indian commanding officer had reportedly approached Chinese troops, who had stood their ground.

A violent altercation broke out between the two sides, with stones and wooden rods used as weapons, though no shots were fired. One officer and two soldiers were killed on the Indian side. It has been reported, but not confirmed by Chinese officials, that seven Chinese soldiers were also killed.

A tweet by the editor-in-chief of China’s state-run Global Times newspaper appeared to confirm deaths on the Chinese side. “Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash,” Hu Xijin wrote. He did not give further details.

A statement by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs placed the blame firmly on China, stating that China had “departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan valley” and that as a result “on 15 June, 2020, a violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo there.

“Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement at the high level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side,” added the statement.

In contrast, Zhang Shuli, the Chinese army’s commander in the western theatre, said in a statement that on Monday evening Indian forces had crossed the “control line [and] deliberately launched provocative attacks causing both sides to engage in intense physical conflict that resulted in casualties”.

He said the alleged incursion was in breach of agreements and understandings between the two sides and “hurt the feelings of the people” in both countries.

“We call on the Indian side to restrict its frontline soldiers, immediately stop all infringement of rights and provocative actions against China and return to using dialogue to resolve disputes,” Zhang said.

The two countries have been locked in a decades-long stalemate over their competing claims to long, uninhabited stretches of the mountain range. China claims more than 90,000 sq km in the eastern Himalayas disputed by Delhi and another 38,000 sq km in the west.

The neighbours fought a full-scale war in the area in 1962, and tensions have flared into armed confrontations several times since, including in 2013 and again four years later.

The latest confrontation has involved thousands of soldiers from both sides squaring off a few hundred metres from each other at four points in the unmarked border area. Trouble started in early May when Indian officials say Chinese soldiers entered an area controlled by India and started erecting tents and guard posts.

The officials said the Chinese soldiers ignored repeated verbal warnings to leave, triggering shouting matches, stone-throwing and fistfights.

Story continues