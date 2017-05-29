India says no bilateral cricket with Pakistan till it supports terrorism

Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Monday said until and unless Pakistan stops supporting cross border terrorism India cannot have any bilateral cricketing tie with its western neighbour.

Goel’s statement while Indian and Pakistani Cricket Boards officials are meeting in Dubai on Monday. The Indian cricket team, meanwhile, will face Pakistan in the opening game of their ICC Champions Trophy campaign Sunday.

“India and Pakistan can’t play bilateral series till the terror from Pakistan remains,” Sports Minister Vijay Goel said on the BCCI-PCB meet in Dubai.

“BCCI ko sarkaar se baat karne ke baad proposal dena chahiye. Atankwad aur khel saath nahi chal sakte.” (BCCI should talk to government. Terrorism and Sports can’t go hand in hand),” Goel added.

Meanhwile, talking to reporter in Lahore on Monday, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Sheheryar Khan said Pakistan and India had signed an agreement to play cricket series from 2014 to 2023, but India later backed out.

Sheheryar Khan, Pakistan Super League Chairman Najam Sethi and Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmed will attend the meeting in Dubai.

Last month, India also denied visas to Pakistan’s squash and wrestling teams, which were scheduled to participate in Asian Championships. Last December, Pakistan Junior hockey team was also not issued visas for the FIH Junior World Cup in Lucknow.