India, Saudi Arabia agree on need to exert pressure on countries backing terror

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) India and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said that there was a need to exert "all possible pressure" on countries which extend any kind of support to terror activities.

Addressing the media after delegation-level talks with visiting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the "barbaric terror attack" in Pulwama was another manifestation of the danger posed by terrorism to humanity.

"We agree that to deal with it effectively, there is need to put all possible pressure on countries which are giving any kind of support to terrorism," Modi said.

He said it was extremely necessary to destroy terror infrastructure and to punish terrorists and their supporters.

Modi said there was need for an action plan to deal with extremism so that the youths were not misguided by forces linked to terror and violence.

"I am happy that Saudi Arabia and India have common thoughts on this," he said.

Prince Mohammed said in his remarks that his country was with India on the need to curb extremism and was willing to share intelligence for this purpose.

