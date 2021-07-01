India salutes covid warriors; risked their lives to save others
Every year on July 1st, India commemorates National Doctors' Day. The day commemorates the birth and death of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, the second chief minister of West Bengal. The day honors doctors and healthcare workers who have put their lives on the line to help others. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) initially commemorated National Doctor's Day in India on July 1, 1991, to commemorate Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy's birth and death. Doctors were on the front lines during this turbulent period, working tirelessly to help, heal, and give us all hope. They risked their lives, worked long shifts, made life-changing decisions, and saved countless lives.