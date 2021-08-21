India is safe under PM Modi's leadership: JP Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda while addressing at the Sainik Samman programme (Photo/ANI)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 21 (ANI): While addressing the soldiers of the Indian Army at the Sainik Samman programme in Uttarakhand's Raiwala during his two-day visit, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Saturday said the nation is safe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is safe, strong and ready to move forward at a fast pace," Nadda said.

Slamming the UPA government for their lack of effort in improving the defence sector, Nadda said, "India's defence budget in 2011-12 was Rs 1,43,000 crore. India's defence budget in 2020-21 is Rs 4,78,000 crore."

Further, Nadda said, "Arrangements to buy new weapons for Rs 1,35,000 crore have been made by PM Modi. He [PM Modi] has ensured that the defence sector is modernised."

"Today work is being done on the connectivity of 3,812 km of all-weather road. Out of which 61 roads of 3,300 km have been built," he added.

Lauding the state for its contribution to the Armed Forces, Nadda said, "Uttarakhand is also Devbhoomi (land of Gods) and also Veerbhoomi (land of the braves). From every household in this region people participate in the army."

"We should always remember the pride that Uttarakhand has provided. A large number of people who have sacrificed their lives for the country are from this region. The country always honours them," he added.

Further, he said, "It is a matter of good fortune for us that today the first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat is also from Uttarakhand."

This meeting with ex-servicemen from the state in Raiwala was to seek their suggestions and support for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The party-state leadership has planned 11 meetings of Nadda. These would include the BJP chief meeting with block pramukhs, nagar panchayat pramukhs, mayors, office-bearers of the party, general secretaries, MLAs, MPs, Cabinet Ministers and the Chief Minister of the state Pushkar Singh Dhami and all former Uttarakhand CMs of the party.

Polls for the 70 member Uttarakhand Assembly are likely to take place in early 2022. (ANI)