India, Russia review bilateral cooperation

Moscow, Sep 14 (IANS) Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov on Friday reviewed bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, science and technology, culture and other issues of mutual interest.

Sushma Swaraj and Borisov co-chaired the 23rd India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Technical and Economic Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).

"Meeting begins to expand our relationship across all sectors and identify new opportunities!" Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

IRIGC-TEC is a standing body which annually meets and reviews ongoing activities of bilateral cooperation.

The Commission, after taking stock of bilateral cooperation in various fields, provides policy recommendations and directions in the fields concerned.

The meeting comes ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India next month for the annual bilateral summit.

Prime Minister Narednra Modi and Putin have already met twice this year - at an informal summit in the Russian resort city of Sochi in May and then again on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit in South Africa in June.

Soon after her arrival here on Thursday, Sushma Swaraj met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and according to spokesperson Kumar, both leaders had a good exchange of views on bilateral and regional issues.

