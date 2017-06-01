India, Russia mark 70 years of strong ties in wide range of areas: PM Modi in St. Petersburg
After the exchange of agreements between India and Russia which took place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg on Thursday, PM Modi hailed the 70 years old strong ties in a wide range of areas between the two nations. PM said India and Russia's cooperation has grown extensively. Moreover President Vladimir Putin and PM Modi reviewed full range of their ties and talked about how to deepen them.