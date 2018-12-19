India-Russia joint air exercise - 'AviaIndra 2018' concludes today

India-Russia joint air exercise - 'AviaIndra 2018' at Rajasthan's Jodhpur concluded on Wednesday. The Russian Federation Aerospace Force (RFASF) commenced flying operations with the Indian Air Force (IAF) crew under joint Air-Force exercise Ex-AviaIndra-2018 on December 13 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The first phase of the exercise was conducted in Lipetsk, Russia from September 17 to 28. The contingent was led by Russia's Lieutenant General Lurii Sushkov. The exercise focused on anti-terrorists operation in a bilateral scenario and enhanced the co-operation and understanding each other's Concept of Operations.