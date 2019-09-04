India and Russia exchange agreements in presence of PM Modi and Russian President Putin
India and Russia exchanged several agreements in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Vladivostok. Agreements were signed in several fields including Chennai-Vladivostok sea route. PM Narendra Modi is in Russia as the chief guest of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum. PM Modi will also take part in the 20th India-Russia Annual Summit and hold bilateral talks with President Vladimir Putin.