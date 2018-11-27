India, Russia conduct joint military exercise in Jhansi

India and Russia conducted Indo-Russia Joint Military Exercise-Indra 2018 in Madhya Pradesh's Jhansi on Tuesday. The exercise was conducted at army station in Babina's field firing range. This is the 10th edition of the military exercise. India's Mechanised Infantry Regiment took part in the exercise along with over 200 soldiers from both the countries. The exercise was held to provide training to soldiers as well as to understand arms and ammunitions of the two countries.