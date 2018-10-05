India, Russia committed to fight against terrorism: PM Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a two-day visit to India to attend the 19th India-Russia annual summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Putin addressed a joint statement in New Delhi today. "Our countries have mutual benefits in supporting struggle against terrorism, Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific events, climate change; organisations like SCO, BRICS, G20 and ASEAN. We have agreed to continue cooperation to these international organisations", said PM Modi, while addressing in joint statement.