India-Russia annual bilateral summit begins

St Petersburg, June 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin headed the 18th India-Russia annual bilateral summit that got underway here on Thursday.

"Intensifying the Spl & Privileged Strategic Partner'p. PM @narendramodi & Prez Putin @KkremlinRussia_E review entire gamut of bilateral coop'n," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

Trade and economic reforms are likely to be the areas of focus during the discussions.

Despite efforts to take bilateral trade to $10 billion, the figure has been hovering around $7 billion for various reasons.

After the talks, Modi and Putin will be addressing a CEOs' forum.

On Friday, Modi will for the first time attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, a business event.

The Prime Minister arrived here on Wednesday evening on the third leg of his four-nation European tour.

From here he will go to France on the fourth and final leg of his tour and meet newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron for the first time.

Before going to Russia, Modi visited Germany and Spain.

--IANS

ab/vt