India and Russia are against outside influence in internal matters of any nation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that we (India and Russia) both are against outside influence in the internal matters of any nation. PM Modi also informed about Chennai and Vladivostok sea route. He said a proposal has been made to have a full fledged maritime route that serves as a link between Chennai and Vladivostok. "I'm honoured to be the 1st ever Indian PM to be coming to Vladivostok. I thank my friend, President Putin for inviting me here. I remember Annual Summit of 2001, first one held in Russia when he was President and I had come in Atal Ji's delegation as Gujarat CM," PM further added.