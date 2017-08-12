India rush to 134/0 at lunch in third Test vs Sri Lanka

Kandy, Aug 12 (IANS) India rode on unbeaten half centuries from openers Shikhar Dhawan and Lokesh Rahul to post a comfortable 134/0 at lunch on the opening day of the third and final cricket Test against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

At the break, Dhawan was unbeaten on 64 while Rahul (67 not out) equalled Australian Chris Rogers' record of registering his seventh consecutive half ton in Tests.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, the visitors were off to a flying start, rushing to their 50 in just 55 balls as Dhawan completed his half century in just 45 balls. Rahul got to his 50 off 67 balls before out-scoring the southpaw.

Brief Scores: India first innings: 134/0 (Lokesh Rahul 67 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 64 not out) vs Sri Lanka.

--IANS

tri/vm