India Runway Week kicks off with grandeur, opulence

Designer James Ferreira opened the ninth season of India Runway Week in the national capital on Friday, setting the tone for some fashion-packed days ahead.The Indian Federation for Fashion Development (IFFD) hosted the IRW at The DLF Place Saket. The Day 1 of the IRW highlighted the fashion trends of the upcoming winter festive season, where a mix of six prominent and imminent designers showcased their collections.The closing show of Day 1 was presented by Varija Bajaj who showcased 'The Flower Child' and Bibi Russell, an internationally acclaimed fashion designer from Bangladesh who showcased her love for Khadi. Her collection was a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. James Ferreira presented his 2017 resort wear collection with cool cheese cotton white drapes followed by an organic cotton range. His cocktail wear collection featured short sexy dresses in solid satin and georgette, printed and pleated fabric fashioned into asymmetric shapes. A walk into the 'Vintage Cru' was the theme for 'Kaynaat' by Aanchal Sawhney for IRW Winter Festive 2017. Sawhney created a unique style fusing clean cut contemporary silhouettes with traditional techniques and innovative use of colors. The three-day IRW will end on 8th October.