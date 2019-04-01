India Runway Week 2019: Glimpses of grand finale

After a delightful day 1 of Indian Federation for Fashion Development's (IFFD), India Runway Week 2019, the third day, which was the grand finale, witnessed string of designers showing the hottest trends on the runway on March 31. The three-day fashion extravaganza on its grand finale witnessed a spectacular display of the hottest trends to watch out for. This year's India Runway Week also gave a platform to fresh designers to present their collection.