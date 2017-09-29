India A rout Western Australia in men's AHL

Perth, Sep 29 (IANS) India A started off their Mens Australian Hockey League (AHL) campaign with a 4-1 win over Western Australia here on Friday.

Armaan Qureshi (sixth minute), Affan Yousuf (30th), Amit Rohidas (45th) and Talwinder Singh (50th) scored for India A. Liam Flynn scored Western Australia's solitary goal in the 56th minute.

The Indian team started the match on the front foot as they piled pressure on Western Australia in the early stages through great attacking hockey.

The visitors were awarded an early penalty corner in the sixth minute which was converted by Qureshi to give the side a 1-0 lead.

India continued to dominate the match producing some slick passing which brought rewards for the visitors. Yousuf scored a brilliant field goal in the 30th minute to give India a two-goal cushion at the end of second quarter.

India A dictated the tempo of the play in the third quarter also as they had most of the possession which helped them in further extending the lead to three goals when Rohidas converted a penalty corner in the 45th minute to end the third quarter on a high.

The visitors continued putting pressure on the Western Australia team as they scored a fourth through Talwinder in the 50th minute to seal the match.

Western Australia's Liam Flynn scored a field goal in the 56th minute which served as a consolation.

India A play New South Wales in their next Pool B encounter on Saturday.

