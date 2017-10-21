India rout Pakistan 4-0 to enter Asia Cup hockey final

Dhaka, Oct 21 (IANS) India entered the final of the Asia Cup hockey championship after a thumping 4-0 win over arch-foes Pakistan in their final second-round clash here on Saturday.

After the teams were deadlocked goalless at the half-time, India ran rampage with goals from Satbir Singh (39th minute), Harmanpreet Singh (51st) Lalit Upadhyay (52nd) and Gurjant Singh (57th).

India now have seven points from three games, while Pakistan are eliminated as they have one point.

Second-placed Malaysia (three points) and third-placed South Korea (two points) will vie for the other final spot.

