India all-rounder Deepti Sharma to play for Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 19 (IANS) India all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who played a vital role in the women's teams runners-up finish at the ICC World Cup this year, will be playing for Bengal in the coming domestic season.

"I am happy that I will be spending this domestic season with Jhulan (Goswami) di and there are other senior selectors here. It will be a good challenge for me and I hope to be groomed by them," the 20-year-old told reporters at the Eden Gardens here on the sidelines of the India-Sri Lanka Test.

She also met former India captain and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Sourav Ganguly.

Bengal will be part of the plate division for the one-dayers this season. They are grouped with 10 teams in the Elite division for the T20 competition.

"My job is to work hard and grow as a player...," Deepti said.

Deepti finished as India's highest wicket-taker in their runners-up finish in the Women's World Cup and also scored two half centuries.

--IANS

dm/tsb/bg