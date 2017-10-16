India rise to 105th spot in FIFA rankings; Peru, Spain in top 10

Zurich, Oct 16 (IANS) The Indian football team rose two spots to 105th position in the FIFA rankings released on Monday. Peru entered the top 10 spot for the first time while Spain climbed three places to enter the segment.

India produced a dominating performance to thump Macau 4-1 in their fourth qualification match for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

The victory ensured India a place in the Asian Cup 2019.

Peru, who qualified for an Intercontinental Play-off against New Zealand, were joined in the ranking's upper echelons by Spain, who climbed from 11th to eighth on the back of an impressive conclusion to their unbeaten qualifying campaign.

Amongst the European nations, Germany hold the top spot, while France (7), England (12), Denmark (19), Scotland (29) and Austria (39) made significant moves climbing the ranking.

The Austrians are one of the four new entries to the top 50, where they are joined by Czech Republic (46), Morocco (48) and World Cup qualifying sensation Panama (49).

--IANS

sam/bg