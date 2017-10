Zurich, Oct 16 (IANS) The Indian football team rose two spots above to 105th position in the FIFA rankings released on Monday.

India produced a dominating performance to thump Macau 4-1 in their fourth qualification match for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

The victory ensured India a place in the Asian Cup 2019.

