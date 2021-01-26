As India Rings in 72nd R-Day, Farmers to Undertake Tractor Rally

Farmers protesting against the new contentious farm laws, after significant back and forth with the Delhi Police, will undertake a tractor rally even as India gears to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day, in the national capital.

The tractor rally is slated to begin amid tight security after the conclusion of Republic Day celebrations.

Since 26 November, thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 – at the borders of the national capital.

The farmers have assured that the tractor rally will be peaceful

Several traffic restrictions are in place in the national capital on Republic Day

Farmers from 21 districts of Maharashtra made their way to Mumbai, to protest against the laws

Leaders of various farmer organisations held a protest outside the Karnataka Police headquarters, after police denied permission to hold a tractor rally in Bengaluru

'Historic Parade, Won't Get Maligned': Farmers' Union

After getting the permission to organise a tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day, the farmers' union has issued guidelines so that the parade is carried out in a peaceful manner

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said: "We are going to create history. Till date, such a parade has never been carried in the country on Republic Day. We have to keep in mind that this historic parade doesn't gets maligned. The peaceful parade will mark our victory. We have to remember that we are not going to conquer Delhi, rather we are going to win the hearts of the people of the country."

Maintain Peace: Punjab CM Ahead of Tractor Rally

Even as he termed their Republic Day tractor rally a testimony to the celebration of the Indian Republic and its constitutional ethos, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday appealed to the farmers to ensure that the event remains peaceful, just as their anti-farm law protests have been so far.

He urged the Centre once again to heed the troubled voice of the farming community in the true spirit of the Indian Republic.

"Peace has been the hallmark of your (farmers') democratic protests all these months, and should remain integral to your agitation in the days ahead, including the R-Day tractor rally into the national capital," said the Chief Minister, in his Republic Day eve message.

UP Police Withdraw 'No Fuel to Tractor' Imposition

The Ghazipur police have withdrawn the orders issued by two police stations, asking petrol pumps to stop giving fuel to tractors, in view of the proposed tractor rally on 26 January as part of farmers' agitation.

The Samajwadi Party had shared a news report on Twitter that said farmers are being kept under house arrest by the UP Police in order to restrain them from participating in the rally.

Superintendent of Police, Ghazipur Om Prakash Singh, said he was shocked when he learnt about the orders issued by the in-charges of the Suhwal and Saidpur police stations and has asked ASP (rural) to probe the matter.

He also made it clear that no such restrictions have been imposed in the district.

Congress to Welcome Farmers' Tractor Rally In Delhi

The Congress in Delhi will welcome the farmers' tractor rally on 26 January, on the rally route, to pledge solidarity with the farmers demanding the repeal of the three farm laws. The Congress workers have been asked by the party to welcome the rally on various points in the capital.

The Congress said the farm laws, if implemented in the present form, will be a total sell-out of the farm sector to a few chosen corporates supporting the BJP, therefore the farmers demand repeal of the laws.

Chowdhry Anil Kumar, President of the Delhi Congress unit said, "The farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi for over the past 60 days, braving the bone-chilling cold weather, demanding the repeal of the anti-farmer laws, and over 100 farmers have already become martyrs to the cause, and I will personally welcome the tractor rally."

