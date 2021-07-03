India To Retaliate Strongly If Pak Attempts To Use Drones To Target Indian Civilian Or Military Assets: CDS General Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Friday (2 July) warned that India will strongly retaliate at a time and place of its choosing if Pakistan attempts to use drones or indulges in "hybrid warfare" of any kind to target Indian civilian or military assets, reports Times of India.

The statement by General Rawat comes days after the recent drone-based terror attack on the Indian Air Force (IAF)'s station in Jammu on 27 June.

General Rawat said that the investigative agencies are still probing if the explosive-laden drones were launched from Pakistan or from within the Indian region. He added that it was being assessed if the intent was to deliver a message of a new capability or to cause damage on the ground.

General Rawat said, "We do not yet know the ultimate intention. But let them attempt to do something to damage our assets, and the reaction from our armed forces will be very different. There is political will. Our armed forces are ready."

General Rawat further added, "A strong message has to be sent that anything of this nature, grey-zone tactics or hybrid warfare, if it damages our assets and affects our national security, we reserve the right to respond at a time and place of our choosing and the manner in which we wish to respond."