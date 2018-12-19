India retains highest aviation safety ranking: Jayant Sinha

Minister of State (MoS) Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on Wednesday expressed happiness over India's highest ranking in terms of safety in civil aviation by the international regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), on Wednesday. While speaking on the issue, he said, "In 2014, when our government came to power FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) had downgraded India. Subsequent to that we doubled the traffic. We've increased number of airports. So there has been an exponential and dramatic increase in air traffic and airports." International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and FAA conducted an audit of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) this year and in their review ranked India in category one, which is the highest in the world. He said, "It is matter of immense pleasure for us that two of the preeminent regulators of aviation in the world ICAO and FAA have conducted serious audits and FAA has once again maintained our category one rating and expressed satisfaction with the manner in which DGCA is regulating safety."