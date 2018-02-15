India retains 102nd spot; Germany tops latest FIFA rankings

Zurich, Feb 15 (IANS) The India football team remained stagnant at the 102nd spot in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday while 2014 World Cup Champions Germany continued to maintain their top position.

The Sunil Chhetri-led side, who were deprived of any international fixture throughout the previous month, retained their spot with 333 points while the Joachim Löw-managed Germany stayed on top with 1602 ratings.

Meanwhile, the 2018 FIFA World Cup-bound Iceland have climbed to an all-time high position of 18 in the latest World Rankings.

