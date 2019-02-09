India retain same women's squad for England ODI series

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) The Indian women's selection committee on Saturday retained the Mithali Raj-led ODI squad that won the series against New Zealand, for the forthcoming three-match rubber against England, starting here on February 22.

The three ODIs are a part of the ongoing ICC Women's Championship and will be played at the Wankhede Stadium here.

The 'women-in-blue' had recently beaten the White Ferns 2-1 in New Zealand in a three-ODI rubber.

The selectors also picked the Board President's XI squad, led by opener Smriti Mandhana, to play a one-day warm-up game prior to the ODI series on February 18.

India women's squad for ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (WK), R Kalpana (WK), Mona Meshram, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Punam Raut.

Board President's XI: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Veda Krishnamurthy, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Bharati Fulmali, Komal Zanzad, R Kalpana (WK), Priya Punia, Harleen Deol, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Manali Dakshini, Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwar.

--IANS

tri/pcj