India responded positively to situation in South China Sea: Vietnam's Envoy to India

Commending India's role in the present situation developing in South China Sea, Ambassador of Vietnam to India, Pham Sanh Chau, said, "India has responded positively to the situation (in south China sea). India has interest in peace and stability in the region and Indian companies are operating at the moment in the region,"he further added. When asked if Vietnam would raise the issue at the upcoming annual security dialogue with India, Chau said, "I think the new mechanism of security dialogue will strengthen relations between the two countries and include questions of security in Vietnam and India."