India responded to Pakistan's 1000 cuts policy by giving them 1000 kg bomb: Subramanian Swamy

After the news of Indian Air Force (IAF) striking terror launch pads of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) came out, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy said that India responded to Pakistan's policy of 1000 cuts by giving them 1000 kg bomb. "They have been attacking us and they say we want to give a thousand cuts to India, so our government did the right thing by giving them 1000 kg bomb," Swamy told ANI. Earlier in the day, IAF sources said that major terror camps of JeM were destroyed in IAF strikes in PoK. Around 1000 kg of explosion was used in the strikes.