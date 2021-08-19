India rescues diplomatic staff, paramilitary troopers in daring Afghanistan mission but it isn't the country's first

FP Staff
·4-min read

With different countries in the world racing against time to evacuate citizens from Afghanistan, India too embarked on a mission to save Indians trapped in the strife-torn nation with hardly any means to return home.

To start with India safely brought back home its diplomatic staff, including the ambassador, from Afghanistan in the first leg of the mission. It was not an easy operation and had serious security and logistical challenges. Some 200 people were brought back from Kabul in two military aircraft -- one flight landed on Monday with over 40 staffers while the other came in on Tuesday afternoon with around 150 people.

However, this is not India's maiden experience in rescuing people from conflict zones and the country has done so in the past. Following are the biggest international evacuation operations that India has conducted since 2000.

Operation Sukoon

A number of foreign nationals were stuck in Lebanon when a military conflict broke out between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006. The operation was launched to evacuate Indians, Sri Lankans and Nepalese citizens from war-hit Lebanon.

In one of the largest evacuations conducted by the Indian Navy, a total of 2,280 people including 1,764 Indians, 112 Sri Lankans, 64 Nepalese and seven Lebanese nationals with Indian spouses were evacuated following the conflict. The Indian Navy used the destroyer INS Mumbai, frigates INS Brahmaputra, INS Betwa and fleet tanker, INS Shakti for the mission.

Operation Safe Homecoming

Operation Safe Homecoming was an operation launched by the Indian government on 26 February, 2011 to evacuate its citizens who were fleeing from the Libyan Civil War.

The air-sea operation was conducted by the Indian Navy and Air India.

India ordered three naval ships " two destroyers and its largest amphibious vessel, the INS Jalashwa " to sail from Mumbai to Libya on 26 February to bring back the stranded nationals. At the end of the operation, around 15,000 Indians had been evacuated while 3,000 chose to stay back.

Workers rescued from Iraq

This is the real-life Tiger Zinda Hai story.

In June 2014, 46 Indian nurses were held in captivity by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria militants in war-ravaged Iraq for 23 days. They were stranded in their hospital in Tikrit when the civil war between the IS forces and the Iraqi army intensified.

On the afternoon of 13 June, 2014, the militants had occupied the ground floor of the hospital. Nurses could hear heavy firing and bombing for almost two hours. There were both staff and patients at the hospital everyone had hoarded up on the second floor of the hospital that had been converted into a dormitory.

Finally, after 23 days, the nurses were released and were brought home. On their release, the nurses said they had been well treated by their as yet unidentified captors. "They were good people because they did not misbehave with us. They provided for food, accommodation and whatever we wanted they provided for," one nurse, who did not give her name, told a local television network.

Operation Raahat

The Indian government organised Operation Raahat with the help of Indian armed forces to evacuate Indians as well as foreign citizens from conflict-hit Yemen in 2015.

In March of 2015, the Royal Saudi Air Force led a coalition of Arab states in attacking the Shia Houthi rebels. As the fighting worsened in Yemen, the Indian government negotiated a window to get trapped nationals back home.

The operation started by sea on 1 April and two days later the airlifts started too. The airlifts by the Indian Air Force and Air India resulted in the evacuation of over 4,500 Indians and at least 900 foreign nationals from 41 countries. The airlifts concluded on 9 April.

While Indian naval ships evacuated nationals from Yemenese port cities to Djibouti and Air India ferried back nationals from Sana to Djibouti, IAF deployed three C-17 aircraft to ferry back Indian nationals from Djibouti to Kochi and Mumbai. As many as 11 evacuation trips were undertaken by IAF aircraft that facilitated the safe evacuation of 2,096 Indian nationals.

Rescue mission in Brussels

In 2016, a Jet Airways flight evacuated around 242 Indians, including 28 Jet Airways crew members who had been stranded in Brussels after multiple blasts hit the city.

Three coordinated suicide bombings " two at Brussels Airport and one at Maalbeek metro station in central Brussels " killed 32 civilians and the three perpetrators.

The airline first took around 800 people who had been stranded at the airport after coming in on four different flights by road to Amsterdam.

Two flights then left for Amsterdam from India, where one brought back 242 passengers to India and the other took off to Newark, United States.

In the attack at the airport, a Jet Airways crew member Nidhi Chaphekar -- whose photograph as she sat, shocked and injured on a chair, became a defining image of the horrors of the blast.

Also See: Afghanistan crisis: Evacuation of Indian embassy staff in Kabul completed, says MEA

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis Updates: Over 2,000 diplomats, civilians evacuated from country as Taliban promise peace

India reviews deteriorating situation in Afghanistan; Centre to prioritise evacuation of 200 Indians from Kabul

Read more on India by Firstpost.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Chemical tanker overturns in Thane; none hurt

    Thane, Aug 17 (PTI) A tanker loaded with Methanol overturned on the Ghodbunder Road here in Maharashtra in the early hours on Tuesday, but no one was injured, a civic official said.

  • Physical hearing of cases to resume in Uttarakhand HC from Aug 24

    Nainital, Aug 17 (PTI) Physical hearing of cases in the Uttarakhand High Court, which were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume from August 24.  Only important cases have been heard during the period via video conferencing.    A notification issued on Monday by the Registrar General of the High Court, Dhananjay Chaturvedi contains detailed guidelines to be followed after the resumption of physical hearing of cases. PTI Corr ALM  DV DV

  • Foreign news schedule for Tuesday, Aug 17

    - Stories on political developments in Afghanistan - Jaishankar arrives in New York, will chair signature Presidency events at UNSC, discuss Afghan situation - Pak calls for 'inclusive' political settlement in Afghanistan as Blinken talks to Qureshi - US state secretary talks to India's external affairs minister about situation in Afghanistan - US eases travel advisory for India - Biden warns Taliban of swift and forceful response if US personnel are attacked - US pres

  • Road accident in Rajasthan leaves four dead

    Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) Four persons were killed in a head-on collision between two trucks on the Ajmer-Beawar national highway in Rajasthan on Tuesday morning, police said.  Both the trucks caught fire after the collision, they said, adding the drivers and helpers of the two trucks were burnt alive.  The accident occurred when a truck carrying cement sacks rammed into another truck after crossing the divider.

  • ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule Announced: Get All Fixtures, Time Table And Match Details

    The ICC announced the fixtures for T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday, 17 August which will be played between October 17, 2021 and November 12, 20211 in Oman and UAE. The tournament will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea while The second round – the Super12 stage – will get underway on 23 October.

  • Guar gum futures fall on low demand

    New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Guar gum prices on Tuesday fell Rs 19 to Rs 8,288 per five quintal in futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with weak trend at spot market.

  • Chicken Ghee Roast | Spicy Karnataka Dish To Delight Your Senses

    Love it or hate it, but this dish from Karnataka will make you cry. Don't say we din't warn you. The CHICKEN GHEE ROAST, is a traditional recipe from the kitchen of Mangalorean households. Marinated chicken are roasted in ghee and cooked in spicy paste. The paste is prepared by dry roasting spices and grinding them with red chillies

  • Two killed, 1 injured in accident in UP

    Jalaun (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) Two men were killed and one other was injured after their motorcycle was hit by a tractor in Orai area here, police said on Tuesday.

  • Bypoll to RS seat from Tamil Nadu on Sept 13

    New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Bypoll to fill up a vacant seat in Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu will be held on September 13, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

  • Guar Seed futures decline on low demand

    New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Guar seed prices on Tuesday went down by Rs 61 to Rs 4,869 per 10 quintal in futures trade.

  • Maha: Thane district sees 133 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

    Thane, Aug 17 (PTI) With the addition of 133 more coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,48,433, an official said on Tuesday.

  • Uttar Pradesh legislative council proceedings disrupted amid opposition protests

    Lucknow, Aug 17 (PTI) Proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council were adjourned for 30 minutes on Tuesday amid protests by Samajwadi Party members over the law and order issue.

  • Uttar Pradesh Assembly adjourned for the day

    Lucknow, Aug 17 (PTI) The proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday were adjourned for the day after obituary references to six sitting members.

  • Mercury rises in Delhi

    New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Mercury rose by a few notches in the national capital on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 30 degrees Celsius, officials said.

  • Sports Schedule

    Sports Schedule on Tuesday, Aug 17 CRICKET: *Stories related to India's tour of England.

  • IAF’s C-17 aircraft from Kabul lands at Jamnagar with over 100 Indians aboard

    Jamnagar (Guj), Aug 17 (PTI) An Indian Air Force plane with over 100 persons on board landed on Tuesday at Jamnagar in Gujarat from Kabul in Afghanistan, an official said.

  • Rajasthan: 4 killed as trucks caught fire after collision at NH 8 in Ajmer

    Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], August 17 (ANI): A total of four people have been reported dead as two vehicles caught fire after a collision at National Highway 8 in Rajasthan's Ajmer in the wee hours of Tuesday.

  • NEWS SCHEDULE

    National news schedule for Tuesday, August 17 NATIONAL -Developments relating to Afghanistan situation -Derek O'Brien, Sushmita Dev at TMC press conference -Political developments and party briefings -Health Ministry updates on COVID-19 situation and vaccination NCR -Meenakshi Lekhi, Hardeep Puri, Harsh Vardhan at Delhi BJP event -SDMC standing committee meeting -Press conference by Delhi Congress -Farmers' protest-related developments NORTH -AAP leader Arvind Kejr

  • Uttarakhand to drop 'East Pakistan' term from caste certificates of Bengali migrants

    Dehradun, Aug 17 (PTI) The Uttarakhand cabinet has cleared a proposal to drop the word East Pakistan from caste certificates issued to members of the displaced Bengali community in the state.   An announcement to drop the term was made by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami earlier this month to which the cabinet gave its approval late on Monday.

  • UP: School principal suspended for not following norms for hoisting tricolour on I-Day

    Ballia (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) The principal of a primary school here has been suspended for allegedly not following norms for hoisting the national flag on Independence Day, officials said on Tuesday.