India Reports New Strain of Mutant COVID-19 Virus, 6 UK Returnees Found Positive For UK Variant Genome in Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Pune

New Delhi, December 29: Six UK returnees found positive for new UK variant genome. According to reports, three in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, two in CCMB, Hyderabad and one in NIV, Pune. The Health Ministry has further informed that all six people have been kept in single room isolation.

A new strain of the Covid-19 virus has appeared in the UK. The mutant is said to be 70 per cent more aggressive, according to reports. Flights and other forms of transport to and from the UK are being shut down. India suspended UK flights until December 31 in view of the new strain of coronavirus. At least 60 flights between India and the UK during this period were cancelled. Boris Johnson May Not Attend India's Republic Day 2021 Event, Says Top British Doctor as New COVID-19 Variant Aggravates Crisis in UK.

Samples of 3 UK returnees have been tested & found positive for new UK strain in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, two in Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad & one in National Institute of Virology, Pune. All 6 people have been kept in single room isolation: Health Ministry https://t.co/tgrWYLKh2G — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

The new mutant strain of coronavirus, which is believed to be 70 per cent more infectious and was first reported in the United Kingdom. The government has imposed a strict "stay at home" order for London and Southeast England. The Tier 4 of lockdown will remain in effect till at least December 31.