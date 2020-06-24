India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 15,968 COVID-19 Cases, 465 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Crosses 4.5 Lakh Mark

New Delhi, June 24: India reported 465 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 15,968 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of positive cases increased to 4,56,183, this included 1,83,022 active cases. The number of cured, discharged or migrated patients has improved to 2,58,685. The death toll has jumped to 14,447 in the country so far.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 73,52,911 samples tested till June 23. A total of 2,15,195 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours time frame. ICMR Asks States to Scale-Up COVID-19 Testing by Using RT-PCR, Rapid Antigen Methods to Contain Coronavirus Spread.
Here's the state-wise tally of coronavirus numbers:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|40
|0
|50
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|5284
|4599
|119
|10002
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|126
|22
|0
|148
|4
|Assam
|2060
|3762
|9
|5831
|5
|Bihar
|1993
|6104
|56
|8153
|6
|Chandigarh
|90
|322
|6
|418
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|797
|1553
|12
|2362
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|91
|29
|0
|120
|9
|Delhi
|24988
|39313
|2301
|66602
|10
|Goa
|703
|205
|1
|909
|11
|Gujarat
|6148
|20513
|1710
|28371
|12
|Haryana
|4844
|6498
|178
|11520
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|324
|443
|8
|775
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2507
|3642
|87
|6236
|15
|Jharkhand
|654
|1520
|11
|2185
|16
|Karnataka
|3567
|6004
|150
|9721
|17
|Kerala
|1620
|1809
|22
|3451
|18
|Ladakh
|783
|148
|1
|932
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2401
|9335
|525
|12261
|20
|Maharashtra
|62848
|69631
|6531
|139010
|21
|Manipur
|663
|258
|0
|921
|22
|Meghalaya
|8
|37
|1
|46
|23
|Mizoram
|133
|9
|0
|142
|24
|Nagaland
|189
|141
|0
|330
|25
|Odisha
|1465
|3988
|17
|5470
|26
|Puducherry
|228
|165
|9
|402
|27
|Punjab
|1245
|3047
|105
|4397
|28
|Rajasthan
|3049
|12213
|365
|15627
|29
|Sikkim
|50
|29
|0
|79
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|28431
|35339
|833
|64603
|31
|Telangana
|5109
|4224
|220
|9553
|32
|Tripura
|451
|807
|1
|1259
|33
|Uttarakhand
|903
|1602
|30
|2535
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|6189
|12116
|588
|18893
|35
|West Bengal
|4930
|9218
|580
|14728
|Cases being reassigned to states
|8141
|8141
|Total#
|183022
|258685
|14476
|456183
Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in India in the coronavirus pandemic. The state has a total of 1,39,010 cases and 6,531 people have so far died in the state. With nearly 4,000 new cases, Delhi on Tuesday witnessed the highest single-day spike in novel coronavirus cases ever, taking the Covid-19 count in the national capital over 66,000.