India reports biggest single-day casualty: Experts explain state wise COVID situation

Times Now brings you exclusive and continuous coverage over the second wave of COVID-19. India has reported close to 4L cases in the last 24 hours and the experts are now urging the Centre for a national lockdown. Speaking to Times Now, the experts have also explained and analyzed when can the second wave of COVID peak and what are the new strains of the virus are now being found in India. This comes at a time when India has reported the highest casualty in a single day. Dr Mohan Gupte, Founder & Director of the National Institute of Epidemiology states that only about 2% of the population of India has been vaccinated, and it is unlikely to cause any impact. Watch the full debate.