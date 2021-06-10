India reports 94,052 new Covid cases, highest single-day spike of 6,148 deaths

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) With Bihar revising its figures and putting the total number of fatalities caused by COVID-19 at 9,429, India reported its highest single-day spike of 6,148 deaths, pushing the toll to 3,59,676, while 94,052 new cases took the tally to 2,91,83,121, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Thursday.

The active cases have reduced to 11,67,952 comprising 4 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 94.77 per cent, it said.

A net decline of 63,463 cases has been recorded in the total number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. Also, 20,04,690 tests were conducted on Wednesday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 37,21,98,253, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.69 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for 17 consecutive days, the ministry said.

Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 5.43 per cent. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 28th consecutive day.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,76,55,493, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.23 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 24,27,26,693 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive in the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4.

The 6,148 new fatalities include 3,971 from Bihar, 661 from Maharashtra, 405 from Tamil Nadu, 192 from Karnataka and 156 from Kerala.

COVID-19 death toll in Bihar was on Wednesday revised drastically upwards by the state health department, which put the total number of fatalities caused by the pandemic at 9,429.

A total of 3,59,676 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,01,833 from Maharashtra, 32,291 from Karnataka, 28,170 from Tamil Nadu, 24,704 from Delhi, 21,516 from Uttar Pradesh, 16,555 from West Bengal, 15,293 from Punjab and 13,271 from Chhattisgarh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

'Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. PTI PLB KJ