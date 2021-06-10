India reports 94,052 new COVID cases, registers highest-ever 6,148 deaths as Bihar audits toll

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): India's daily spike of coronavirus cases remained below the 1 lakh mark for the third consecutive day as only 94,052 new infections were recorded during a 24-hour period, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Meanwhile, India recorded the highest single-day COVID-19 fatalities with 6,148 new deaths in the last 24 hours, as Bihar revised its COVID fatality numbers over the past month, after an audit.

Bihar reported 3,971 COVID deaths in the last 24 hours after the audit.

"The weekly positivity rate is currently at 5.43 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 4.69 per cent today. It has remained less than 10 per cent for 17th consecutive days now," the health ministry said.

India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 28th consecutive day as the country reported 1,51,367 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The national recovery rate has grown further to touch 94.77 per cent

The cumulative caseload stands at 2,91,83,121, including 2,76,55,493 recoveries, 11,67,952 active cases and 3,59,676 deaths.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 37,21,98,253 samples were tested for COVID-19 so far out of which 20,04,690 samples were tested yesterday.

As many as 23,90,58,360 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far. (ANI)