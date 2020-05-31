India Reports 8,380 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, Biggest Single-Day Jump So Far; COVID-19 Tally Rises to 1,82,143

New Delhi, May 31: India has recorded another biggest single-day jump in the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. With 8,380 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally has reached 1,82,143, showed data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday morning. This is a record single-day spike in fresh cases. The death toll due to coronavirus has jumped to 6,164 with 193 patients losing lives during the last 24-hour period. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

Out of 1,82,143 coronavirus cases, 89,995 are still active. The number of recoveries has increased to 86,983 after 4,614 patients were cured in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. One patient had migrated to another country. Maharashtra, the worst coronavirus-hit state in the country, notched 99 new COVID-19 deaths to touch 2,197 deaths, while the number of cases increased to 65,168.

Tamil Nadu reported a record 938 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally past to 21,184. Six COVID-19 patients died during the same period, taking the state's death toll to 160. The coronavirus cases in the national capital witnessed the third-highest jump in three days with 1,163 cases being reported in a day, taking the total tally to 18,549 and the death toll to 416. Gujarat's death toll due to coronavirus climbed to 1,007 as 27 more persons succumbed to the dreaded virus. With 412 new cases, the total reached 16,356.

The Indian Council of Medical Research, which has been tasked to stop the spread of coronavirus, has asked states to conduct sero-survey to measure coronavirus exposure in the population using IgG ELISA test. "This sero-survey will guide appropriate public health intervention," says the ICMR, while adding that "the numbers and frequency indifferent groups to be tested has been entrusted to states depending upon the requirement and situation in that particular area."