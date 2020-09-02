India reports 78,357 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; Tamil Nadu allows inter-district trains, buses from 7 Sept

The Centre on Wednesday announced guidelines for the resumption of Metro rail services in the country, even as COVID-19 caseload in the country surged past 37 lakh with 78,357 fresh infections reported in 24 hours.

The cumulative toll rose to 66,333 with 1,045 more fatalities the recovery rate reached 76.98 percent, said the health ministry in its morning update. The health ministry said 54 percent of the COVID-19 cases reported in India are in the age group of 18-44 years, while 51 percent deaths are among people aged 60 and above.

During the day, several states including Maharashtra and Karnataka released figures showing record daily jumps in cases and deaths. While Maharashtra registered its biggest single-day spike of 17, 433 new cases, Karnataka recorded 9,860 fresh infections " the highest in a day so far. Punjab's toll mounted to 1,618 with a record 106 deaths reported in 24 hours.

In Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat went into self-quarantine for the second time after an officer on special duty tested positive. The state Cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday was also postponed as a result.

Centre issues guidelines for operating Metro trains

The Centre released the Standard Operating Procedures for the resumption of metro rail services, including measures like mandatory face masks and thermal screening of passengers. All states with metro connectivity, except Maharashtra, are set to begin operations from September 7.

The Centre allowed Metro services to resume under the recently released Unlock-4 guidelines.

Resumption of metro rail systems across the country (except Maharashtra) was announced today. These will resume in a graded & calibrated manner from 7 Sept 2020. This decision, has been taken after due consideration, & will be implemented with due caution & care. pic.twitter.com/wnN0efOiAj " Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 2, 2020

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said multi-route metro networks will resume services from 7 September in a graded manner in order to make all lines operational by 12 September. However, metro stations in containment zones will continue to remain closed.

The Metro timings will be staggered, to begin with and only a limited number of trains will ply. Adequate dwell time at stations will be provided to enable smooth boarding/deboarding with proper social distancing. Metro rail corporations can also skip stations where social distancing measures are not followed.

The authorities will make suitable markings at stations and inside trains to ensure norms of physical distancing are followed. They will also provide sanitisers at the entrance gates of the station, stated the guidelines.

Passengers will have to wear masks at all times and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board after undergoing thermal screening at the gates. The use of Smart Cards and cashless/online transactions will be encouraged. Tokens and paper slips/ticket will have to be used with proper sanitization, said the minister.

The Centre also directed that the intake of fresh air into the air-conditioning system be increased as much as possible.

Metro services in Mumbai will remain suspended but Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Kochi, Bangalore, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Maha Metro (Nagpur), Kolkata, Gujarat and UP Metro (Lucknow) have prepared their respective SOPs, Puri said.

Delhi Metro's Yellow Line to resume from 7 Sept

After the Centre released the SOPs, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief Mangu Singh said that Delhi Metro Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre will be made operational from 7 September. Initially, the Delhi Metro will run in two shifts " 7-11 am and 4-8 pm and normal operations will resume from 12 September, Singh said.

Inter-district buses to resume in Tamil Nadu from 7 September

Inter-district bus transport and passenger train services within Tamil Nadu would be permitted from 7 September, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced. While bus transport is allowed only within districts as of now, there were representations from the public to the government seeking facilitation of services to go from one district to another, he said.

"Considering public welfare, following the Standard Operating Procedure, from 7 September, inter-district government and private bus transport will be allowed across Tamil Nadu," Palaniswami said in a statement.

Story continues