India reports 51,667 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, active cases dip to 2.08%; key points

India reported 51,667 new cases of COVID-19 in a day which took the infection tally to 30,134,445 while the number of fatalities in the past 24 hours was not available as of yet. Yesterday as many as 1,321 more fatalities had pushed the death count to 3,91,981.

The number of active cases has declined to 6,12,868 and is 2.08 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has also improved to 96.66 percent. A net decline of 16,137 cases in the COVID-19 caseload has been recorded in a day.

As many as 2,91,28,267 total recoveries have been recorded across the country, and 64,527 patients recovered during the last 24 hours

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 43rd consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 surged to 2,91,28,267.

At a 3 percent, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 percent mark. Daily positivity rate at 2.98 percent, less than 5 percent for 18 consecutive days.

Key data highlights

Deaths below 1500 for the fifth consecutive day. New cases below 60,000 for the sixth day

Kerala reports 12.1k new cases, Maharashtra 9.8k, Tamil Nadu 6.2k

Maharashtra reports 556 new deaths, Tamil Nadu 155, Karnataka 138

Five states/UTs report rise in active cases

Active cases in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh now below 50k. Only 3 states now have more than 50k active cases: Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala (all above 1 lakh)

Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days is -24%% (world average is -0.1%)

Total cases in Maharashtra crosses 60 lakh mark (19.9% of India's total caseload. 30.4% of total deaths in India)

60.74 lakh new vaccinations. 30.79 crore total. 52.89 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 7.84 lakh second dose

Daily vaccinations above 50 lakh for the 4th consecutive day

17.36 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.98% (2.91% the previous day)

Test positivity rate below 3% for the 4th day. Below 5% for 11th day.

Daily tests below 20 lakh for the 14th consecutive day

Test positivity rate: Sikkim 19.89%, Manipur 11.79%, Meghalaya 10.93%, Kerala 10.29%. Uttar Pradesh 0.04%, Madhya Pradesh 0.13%, Bihar 0.28%

