India Reports 3.3 Lakh New Cases, 2,263 Fatalities; Global Daily Cases Reaches Record High- 10 Points

With a record single-day rise of 3,32,730new coronavirus infections, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,62,63,695, while active cases crossed the 24-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll increased to 1,86,920 with a record 2,263 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases increased to 24,28,616 comprising 14.93per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83. 92 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,36, 48,159, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.15 per cent, the data stated.

Here is all you need to know about coronavirus in India in ten points:

– India on Friday reported 3.33 lakh new cases, 2,260 new deaths, 1.37 lakh rise in active cases and 1.93 lakh new recoveries.

-The daily cases and daily deaths reported on Friday morning were highest in the country till date.

– India’s daily fatality is highest in the world in the last 24 hours. While, India reported 2,260 new deaths, Brazil reported 2,070 deaths.

– Maharashtra reports 67,000 new cases, Uttar Pradesh 34,250, Kerala 27,000 and Delhi 26,170. Maharashtra reported 568 new deaths, Delhi 306 and Chhattisgarh 207.

– 13 states and UTs have reported more than 10,000 new cases, 5 states and UTs have reported more than 25,000 cases.

– 7 states and UTs have reported more than 100 new deaths. The recovery rate is below 80 percent in 8 states and UTs. The recovery rate is lowest in Lakshadweep at 51.9%

– Maharashtra has over 7 lakh active cases in. 6 states and UTs have more than 1 lakh active cases. Chhattisgarh (-1196) and Tripura (-37) reported dip in active cases.

– 17.4 lakh new tests have been conducted. The testing in the last 24 hours is highest till date. However, the test positivity rate is at 19.11%. Test positivity rate in Delhi is 36.24%, Goa 36.10%, Chhattisgarh 30.45% and Maharashtra 23.8%.

– Global COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours is highest reported till date. 8.88 lakh new cases have been recorded compared to 8.44 lakh on January 8, 2021.

– 31.48 lakh new vaccinations were recorded in the last 24 hours. Total vaccinations have reached 13.55 crore. 2.04 crore beneficiaries have received both doses. 11.51 crore have only received the first dose.

