India Reports 158 Covid Deaths per Hour in May, Six Times More than First 11 Days of April

India has reported about 158 Covid-related deaths per hour on average in the first 11 days of May, six times more than the figures reported in the same number of days in April, data from the union health ministry suggests.

Since May 1, India has reported 41,662 deaths, making it close to 158 deaths per hour on average, official data says.

Between April 1 and 11, the deaths reported in India were 6,807 – close to 26 deaths reported each hour on average.

On Tuesday, India reported a drop in fresh coronavirus cases with 3,29,942 infections recorded in a day. It was the lowest number of daily infections recorded in the past 14 days. On April 27, India reported 3,23,144 cases in a day.

To date, India has reported 2,29,92,517 infections since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, India reported 3,876 fresh fatalities, taking the total death toll to 2,49,992.

Between May 1 and 11, for two days India has reported over 4,000 deaths in 24 hours. The lowest number of deaths reported during the month was on May 3 at 3,417 fatalities. On May 8, the deaths were the highest at 4,187.

In terms of fresh cases, India has been reporting over 16,020 infections per hour on average in May, as per the government data. This was close to four times the cases reported per hour on average between April 1 and 11 – 4,081.

Since May 1, the country has recorded 42.29 lakh cases. Between April 1 and 11, the cases reported were 10.77 lakh.

The seven-day average cases on March 11 were 18,377. This increased to 1.24 lakh on April 11. As of date, it is 3.90 lakh.

Also, a net decline of 30,016 cases was recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours for the first time after two months. Further, after 61 days, the new recoveries outnumber the new cases seen in the last 24 hours.

The union health ministry says India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,90,27,304 as of date, taking the national recovery rate to 82.75 per cent.

Story continues

India recorded 3,56,082 recoveries in the last 24 hours while the fresh cases reported were 3,29,942.

Ten states reported 69.88 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours with Karnataka reporting the highest daily new cases at 39,305. It is followed by Maharashtra with 37,236 while Tamil Nadu reported 28,978 new cases.

On Tuesday, India’s total active caseload stood at 37,15,221 – a drop of 30,000 from Monday. It now comprises 16.16 per cent of the total positive cases.

A total of 13 states cumulatively account for 82.68 per cent of India’s total active cases with Maharashtra and Karnataka each having over 5.70 lakh active cases.

Further, 24.44 per cent of the total active cases in the country have been reported from 10 cities with Bengaluru Urban accounting for 9.49 per cent. It is followed by Pune (2.63 per cent) and Delhi (2.29 per cent).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here