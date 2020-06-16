India Reports 10,667 Coronavirus Cases, 380 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally Crosses 3.4 Lakh Mark

Mumbai, June 16: India reported 10,667 new coronavirus cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the country has increased to 3,43,091 on Tuesday morning. The COVID-19 tally includes 1,53,178 active cases, 1,80,013 cured, discharged or migrated. The death toll has jumped to 9,900 in the country so far, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Also Read | Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital Due to High Fever, Breathing Issues

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the coronavirus pandemic. The state has recorded a total of 1,10,744 cases so far, and 4,128 have died. The national capital has a total of 42,829 coronavirus cases, and 1,400 people have died due to the virus. Tamil Nadu is also one of the badly-hit states in India by the coronavirus pandemic. The state has a total of 46,504 cases, while 479 people have died until now. India’s Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 51.08%, Number of COVID-19 Testing Labs Increased to 901.

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

Also Read | Jet Fuel Hike: Price of ATF Rises by Over 16%, Check Rates of Aviation Turbine Fuel in Metros

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 33 0 41 2 Andhra Pradesh 3052 3316 88 6456 3 Arunachal Pradesh 84 7 0 91 4 Assam 1984 2166 8 4158 5 Bihar 2201 4409 40 6650 6 Chandigarh 52 296 6 354 7 Chhattisgarh 858 890 8 1756 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 31 5 0 36 9 Delhi 25002 16427 1400 42829 10 Goa 507 85 0 592 11 Gujarat 5886 16664 1505 24055 12 Haryana 4057 3565 100 7722 13 Himachal Pradesh 195 353 8 556 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2554 2604 62 5220 15 Jharkhand 850 905 8 1763 16 Karnataka 2989 4135 89 7213 17 Kerala 1348 1175 20 2543 18 Ladakh 472 82 1 555 19 Madhya Pradesh 2567 7903 465 10935 20 Maharashtra 50567 56049 4128 110744 21 Manipur 339 151 0 490 22 Meghalaya 18 25 1 44 23 Mizoram 116 1 0 117 24 Nagaland 85 92 0 177 25 Odisha 1190 2854 11 4055 26 Puducherry 102 95 5 202 27 Punjab 753 2443 71 3267 28 Rajasthan 2895 9785 301 12981 29 Sikkim 64 4 0 68 30 Tamil Nadu 20681 25344 479 46504 31 Telangana 2240 2766 187 5193 32 Tripura 652 433 1 1086 33 Uttarakhand 632 1189 24 1845 34 Uttar Pradesh 4948 8268 399 13615 35 West Bengal 5515 5494 485 11494 Cases being reassigned to states 7684 7684 Total# 153178 180013 9900 343091

The government on Monday said the recovery rate of coronavirus cases in India has increased and improved to 51.08 percent from 49.95 percent on June 13. On June 12, the recovery rate was 49.47 percent, on June 11, it was 49.21 per cent while on June 10, the recovery rate was 48.88 percent.