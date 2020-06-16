India Reports 10,667 Coronavirus Cases, 380 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally Crosses 3.4 Lakh Mark

Mumbai, June 16: India reported 10,667 new coronavirus cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the country has increased to 3,43,091 on Tuesday morning. The COVID-19 tally includes 1,53,178 active cases, 1,80,013 cured, discharged or migrated. The death toll has jumped to 9,900 in the country so far, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the coronavirus pandemic. The state has recorded a total of 1,10,744 cases so far, and 4,128 have died. The national capital has a total of 42,829 coronavirus cases, and 1,400 people have died due to the virus. Tamil Nadu is also one of the badly-hit states in India by the coronavirus pandemic. The state has a total of 46,504 cases, while 479 people have died until now. India’s Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 51.08%, Number of COVID-19 Testing Labs Increased to 901.
Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|8
|33
|0
|41
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|3052
|3316
|88
|6456
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|84
|7
|0
|91
|4
|Assam
|1984
|2166
|8
|4158
|5
|Bihar
|2201
|4409
|40
|6650
|6
|Chandigarh
|52
|296
|6
|354
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|858
|890
|8
|1756
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|31
|5
|0
|36
|9
|Delhi
|25002
|16427
|1400
|42829
|10
|Goa
|507
|85
|0
|592
|11
|Gujarat
|5886
|16664
|1505
|24055
|12
|Haryana
|4057
|3565
|100
|7722
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|195
|353
|8
|556
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2554
|2604
|62
|5220
|15
|Jharkhand
|850
|905
|8
|1763
|16
|Karnataka
|2989
|4135
|89
|7213
|17
|Kerala
|1348
|1175
|20
|2543
|18
|Ladakh
|472
|82
|1
|555
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2567
|7903
|465
|10935
|20
|Maharashtra
|50567
|56049
|4128
|110744
|21
|Manipur
|339
|151
|0
|490
|22
|Meghalaya
|18
|25
|1
|44
|23
|Mizoram
|116
|1
|0
|117
|24
|Nagaland
|85
|92
|0
|177
|25
|Odisha
|1190
|2854
|11
|4055
|26
|Puducherry
|102
|95
|5
|202
|27
|Punjab
|753
|2443
|71
|3267
|28
|Rajasthan
|2895
|9785
|301
|12981
|29
|Sikkim
|64
|4
|0
|68
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|20681
|25344
|479
|46504
|31
|Telangana
|2240
|2766
|187
|5193
|32
|Tripura
|652
|433
|1
|1086
|33
|Uttarakhand
|632
|1189
|24
|1845
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|4948
|8268
|399
|13615
|35
|West Bengal
|5515
|5494
|485
|11494
|Cases being reassigned to states
|7684
|7684
|Total#
|153178
|180013
|9900
|343091
The government on Monday said the recovery rate of coronavirus cases in India has increased and improved to 51.08 percent from 49.95 percent on June 13. On June 12, the recovery rate was 49.47 percent, on June 11, it was 49.21 per cent while on June 10, the recovery rate was 48.88 percent.