India remembers Kargil war bravehearts; Farmers' protest updates| Top Headlines

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. Derek O'Brien on Pegasus snoop gate row, TMC MP's suspension and more

2. Haryana farmers to organize tractor rally on Independence day

BKU's Rakesh Tikait has backed this call and also called them 'revolutionary'.

3. Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh makes a sensational allegation against T. S. Singh Deo

The sensational allegation made by Brihaspati against Deo’s kin is turning into a massive controversy and intensifying the infighting within the political party.

4. Karnataka minister in Delhi amid talks of BS Yediyurappa exit

Amid speculations about Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's exit, state minister Murugesh Nirani arrived in the national capital to meet BJP leaders.

5. Didi in Delhi with an eye on 2024

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Modi on July 28

6. Kundra staffers confess?

Investigations are ongoing in porn films case.

7. India remembers Kargil war Bravehearts on 22nd anniversary of Kargil victory

On the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil victory, India celebrates the Bravehearts of the country on Kargil Vijay Diwas remembering their bravery and sacrifices.