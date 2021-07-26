India remembers Kargil war bravehearts on 22nd anniversary of Kargil victory

On the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil victory, India celebrates the Bravehearts of the country on Kargil Vijay Diwas remembering their bravery and sacrifices. India honours the Kargil martyrs today. TIMES NOW's Pradeep Dutta with a ground report from Kargil War Memorial. The Kargil War Memorial, also known as Dras War Memorial, located on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, was built by the Indian Army in the town of Dras, commemorating the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan. Watch the full video to know more about this story and stay updated with the latest news and breaking stories only on Times Now.

