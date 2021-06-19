India remembers her flying Sikh: Rahul condoles Milkha Singh's demise

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the demise of sprint legend Milkha Singh and said he was not just a sports star but a source of inspiration for millions of Indians for his dedication and resilience. The 91-year-old died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19, during which he lost his wife and former national volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment.

'Shri Milkha Singh ji was not just a sports star but a source of inspiration for millions of Indians for his dedication and resilience,' Gandhi tweeted.

'My condolences to his family and friends. India remembers her #FlyingSikh,' the former Congress chief said. PTI ASK ANB ANB