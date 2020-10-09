India remains committed to peace, prosperity and stability in Afghanistan: Jaishankar after meeting Abdullah

Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the meeting on Friday. (Photo/Jaishankar on Twitter)

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) on Friday and assured him of India's commitment to peace, prosperity and stability in the neighbouring country.

"Pleased to meet Chairman HCNR @DrabdullahCE. A good discussion on our bilateral cooperation and regional issues. Welcomed his insights and perspectives on recent developments. As a neighbour, India remains committed to peace, prosperity and stability in Afghanistan," Jaishankar tweeted.

After the meeting, Dr Abdullah tweeted, "As always pleased to meet HE @DrSJaishankar, the External Affairs Minister of India. We exchanged views on the Afghan Peace Process, bilateral relations and the regional support for peace efforts. He assured me of India's full support for peace in Afghanistan."

Dr Abdullah is here on a five-day visit. On Thursday, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval wherein he reaffirmed the long-term commitment to further deepen India-Afghan ties.

The HCNR chairman said the meeting with Doval was "constructive" and that the latter told him that India is in favour of a "democratic and sovereign Afghanistan, where no terrorists can operate".

His visit comes at a time when the Afghanistan government and Taliban are trying to negotiate a deal in order to restore peace in the country.

The peace talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban began on September 12 in Qatar's capital Doha. (ANI)