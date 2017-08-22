India releases 7 Pakistani nationals at Attari-Wagah border

As a good gesture, the Centre released seven Pakistani nationals and handed them over to Islamabad at the Wagah border near Amritsar on Tuesday. The Pakistani nationals were handed over to Pakistani Rangers by the India's Border Security Force (BSF) troops. Earlier in March, India had released 39 Pakistani prisoners. Hundreds of people from both the countries, including fishermen, stray into each other territory due to lack of demarcated border at many places and spent years in jail.