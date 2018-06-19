India releases 6 Pakistani prisoners, including a woman and a minor
Six Pakistani nationals held in various prisons of India were released by the Indian government as a positive gesture on Tuesday. The prisoners were brought to the Attari border in Amritsar, and handed over to the Pakistan Rangers by Border Security Force (BSF) troops. The prisoners included four men, a minor and a woman. All of them were held under various offences and had served jail time ranging from 2-13 years, including fines.