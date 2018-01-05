For India, relations with ASEAN Region is a key priority: EAM Sushma Swaraj

While addressing the India- Indonesia joint statement in Jakarta, Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj stated that India's relations with ASEAN region is a key priority and it is at the core of the Act East Policy. Swaraj added that Indonesia has a critical role to play in evolution of the new security architecture in the Indo-Pacific region. Swaraj also expressed her gratitude to President Joko Widodo for accepting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to join ASEAN special commemorative summit as Guest of Honor at India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.