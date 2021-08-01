India rejoice at shuttler Sindhu's second Olympic medal

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The country erupted in joy as badminton ace P V Sindhu won her second Olympic medal with the sports fraternity hailing her feat and President Ram Nath Kovind lauding her for setting 'a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence'.

Sindhu on Sunday became only the second Indian and first woman to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world no.9 He Bing Jiao of China in the women's singles third-place play-off match in Tokyo.

'P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India,' Kovind tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Sindhu as 'one of our most outstanding Olympians'.

'We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians,' Modi said in a tweet.

Prime Minister's Office in a separate tweet said that Modi spoke to Sindhu and congratulated her on winning the bronze medal.

Congratulating Sindhu on winning her historic bronze, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur wrote: 'SMASHING VICTORY PV Sindhu!!! You dominated the game & made history #Tokyo2020! An Olympic medalist twice over! India is so proud of you & awaits your return!' Ajay K Singhania, Badminton Association of India (BAI) general secretary also congratulated Sindhu for the remarkable achievement.

'What a player she has been! Sindhu showed once again why she's one of the best in the world. The way she played throughout the match was amazing to see. She is a champion. Winning two medals and that too back-to-back is a remarkable achievement,' Singhania said.

'On behalf of the Badminton Association of India, I congratulate Sindhu on yet another milestone in her career as well as Indian Badminton successfully winning third consecutive medal at the Olympics.' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won India's first medal in the Tokyo Olympics with a silver, also took to Twitter to congratulate Sindhu.

'Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on winning bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020,' she tweeted.

Congratulating Sindhu, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar said in a tweet: '2016 (silver) & 2020 (bronze). What an achievement to win 2 Olympic medals for (India) @Pvsindhu1! You have made the whole nation very very proud.' India's lone individual Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra congratulated Sindhu and said 'you make us super proud !!!' Olympic medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik said with 'srength, stamina and speed, Sindhu mastered the three elements and won her second Olympic medal for India'.

'Well played! India is proud of you!!,' she tweeted.

Chief national badminton coach Puellela Gopichand congratulated 'awesome' Sindhu and credited her feat of winning two Olympic medals to hard work.

'Congratulations to our awesome Sindhu on her 2nd successive medal. While it is all due to the hard work by her and the team of coaches and support staff, I also want to express my gratitude to the support of Sports Minsitry, Indian Government, SAI and BAI,' Gopichand said.

'Also thank govt of Telangana for alloying the stadium for the players and great to see badminton win medals in 3 successive games.' Badminton Association of India President Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Sindhu for her 'brilliant bronze'.

'You have given us a big reason to celebrate. My heartiest congratulations to you and all your team members for a spectacular show.' India's first woman Olympic medallist, weightlifter Karnam Malleswari said Sindhu's 'achievement have created a historic sporting legacy'.

'Proud of you @Pvsindhu1, to be the first Indian woman to get a medal in two continued olympics. Absolutely brilliant performance and very well played today. Heartiest congratulations for this glorious win,' tweeted the 2000 Sydney Olympics bronze winner. Indian Olympic Association hailed Sindhu for becoming the second Indian to bag two Olympic medals.

Top wrestler and Olympic medal hopeful Bajrang Punia tweeted: 'History has been created as its a back to back Olympic medal for India's @Pvsindhu1. She wins the BRONZE.' Former and current cricketers also congratulated Sindhu on her historic feat.

'Congratulations @Pvsindhu1. Proud of your achievement,' said former India captain Anil Kumble.

The BCCI also tweeted its congratulatory message for the badminton star.

'Isaayi Muslim Sikh Hindu, Sabko jodein #PVSindhu. First Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Congratulations on the #Bronze,' said former India opener Virender Sehwag.

'Sensational #Sindhu!! 2 olympics, 2 medals!! You’ve made the country proud. Hearty congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for this massive win!,' tweeted India pacer Ishant Sharma.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman tweeted: 'Tremendous achievement on becoming the first Indian woman and only the second Indian athlete to win two individual medals. So grateful for the joy you have given us all.' Paralympic-bound shuttler Pramod Bhagat tweeted: 'Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for winning the bronze medal for India , Time to move on to the next mission now.'