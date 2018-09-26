India reiterates commitment to partnering global counter-terror efforts

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday attended a meeting in Iran on the threat posed by terrorism, including by the Islamic State (IS) terror outfit, to regional and global peace, security and stability during the course of which he reiterated India's commitment to global counter-terrorism efforts.

"The meeting provided an opportunity for exchange of views on the issue of terrorism and ways and means to cooperate for effectively dealing with this menace," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

"NSA articulated India's abiding commitment to partner in bilateral, regional and global forums for tackling the scourge of terrorism which poses a huge threat to the entire humanity," it stated.

"NSA highlighted the need to not make a distinction between good and bad terrorism; greater cooperation, including through information sharing for disrupting support mechanisms such as training, financing and supply of weapons; need for disrupting cross-border movement of terrorists; and isolating those who support and sponsor terrorism."

Wednesday's meeting assumes significance after India last week called off a meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi that was scheduled on the sidelines of the ongoing UN General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.

Just 24 hours after accepting new Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's request for a meeting between Sushma Swaraj and Qureshi, New Delhi called off the talks on September 21 blaming Islamabad for the killing of security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir and accusing it of glorifying terrorism.

According to Wednesday's External Affairs Ministry statement, during the meeting in Tehran, terrorism in Afghanistan "was rejected unequivocally".

"Support was expressed to assist the government and defence forces of Afghanistan to deal with terrorist groups and narcotics smuggling; and to assist in reconstruction and economic development of Afghanistan," it stated.

"Importance was attached to promoting peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan which was Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled."

Security officials from Afghanistan, China, Iran and Russia attended the Tehran meeting.

According to Russian news agency TASS, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said during the meeting that the military capabilities of the Afghan Taliban movement have been growing.

"The Taliban's growing military capabilities are worth mentioning, particularly their ability to carry out large-scale and well-prepared attacks on the country's provincial centres," Patrushev was quoted as saying.

NSA Doval also held separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Iran, Russia and Afghanistan on issues of bilateral mutual interest, according to the External Affairs Ministry statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit India next month for the annual bilateral summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier this month, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was in New Delhi for a working visit during which he held a bilateral meeting with Modi.

--IANS

ab/prs