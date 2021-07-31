India registers over 40,000 fresh cases for fourth day; 12 states, UTs report rise in active cases

New Delhi: With a single-day rise of 41,649 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,16,13,993 on Saturday, while the death toll due to the viral disease shot up to 4,23,810 with 593 more people succumbing to it, the Union health ministry said. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The number of active cases has gone up to 4,08,920, accounting for 1.29 percent of the total number of cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37 percent, the data showed. An increase of 3,765 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 tally in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.34 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.42 percent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 3,07,81,263, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, the data showed. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 46.15 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30-lakh mark on August 23, 40-lakh mark on September 5 and 50-lakh mark on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28 last year, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore COVID-19 cases on May 4 this year and the three-crore mark on June 23.

Here are key data points from today's coronavirus tracker

- 41.65k new cases, 593 new deaths, 37.29k new recoveries, 3.77k rise in active cases

- Increase in active cases for the 4th consecutive day

- New cases above 40k for the 4th consecutive day

- 7-day moving average on new cases above 40k first time in 17 days

- Kerala reports 20.77k new cases, Maharashtra 6.6k, Andhra Pradesh 2.07k

- Maharashtra reports 231 new deaths, Kerala 116, Odisha 66

- 12 states/UTs report rise in active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is +5% (world average is +11%)

- 52.99 lakh new vaccinations. 46.15 crore total. 35.41 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 17.58 lakh second dose

- 17.76 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.34% (2.44% the previous day)

- Test positivity rate: Sikkim 16.09, Mizoram 15.03%, Kerala 13.53%

